January 1, 2023

Royal Thai Police Eying Changing Traffic Police Uniforms to Look More Friendly

56 mins ago TN
Thai Highway Police, Nissan Navara At Phanom Sarakham Highway Police Box. Chachoengsao province

Thai Highway Police, Nissan Navara At Phanom Sarakham Highway Police Box. Chachoengsao province. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




The Thai deputy national police chief is eying to change the color of the vest’s banners worn by traffic police to reflective green and yellow to improve visibility, make the police seem more friendly and approachable, and orderliness.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Torsak Sukvimol, deputy national police chief, said Sunday, January 1st, that this idea came after he inspected several police stations around the country and found that most traffic police wore vests with different color banners such as grey, red, black, brown, or yellow.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd
TPNNational



