Royal Thai Police Eying Changing Traffic Police Uniforms to Look More Friendly









The Thai deputy national police chief is eying to change the color of the vest’s banners worn by traffic police to reflective green and yellow to improve visibility, make the police seem more friendly and approachable, and orderliness.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Torsak Sukvimol, deputy national police chief, said Sunday, January 1st, that this idea came after he inspected several police stations around the country and found that most traffic police wore vests with different color banners such as grey, red, black, brown, or yellow.

By Adam Judd

TPNNational

