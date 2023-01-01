Life guard and 10-year old girl die in seas off Songkhla province









A life guard died yesterday (Saturday) as he tried to save the life of a 10-year girl who had been washed into the sea from the beach in Songkhla province by strong waves. The girl’s body was found washed ashore this morning, near the scene where she went missing.

Rescue teams scoured the sea throughout last night and this morning for Prewwan, who was washed into the sea as she was playing on the beach with two other children.

