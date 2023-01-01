January 1, 2023

Life guard and 10-year old girl die in seas off Songkhla province

39 mins ago TN
Beach in Thepha District, Songkhla

Beach in Thepha District, Songkhla. Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล. CC BY 3.0.




A life guard died yesterday (Saturday) as he tried to save the life of a 10-year girl who had been washed into the sea from the beach in Songkhla province by strong waves. The girl’s body was found washed ashore this morning, near the scene where she went missing.

Rescue teams scoured the sea throughout last night and this morning for Prewwan, who was washed into the sea as she was playing on the beach with two other children.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Boat life ring, Krabi

Maya Bay in Krabi to temporarily close for several days in January for repair work

1 day ago TN
CFBT Firefighters Thailand

Four children die in house fire in Phatthalung Province on Friday

2 days ago TN
Phang Nga Bay

Woman’s Body Found in Bin Dumped on Phang Nga Hill

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

China celebrates New Year's Eve with spectacular light show

Crowds celebrate New Year’s Eve in China despite deadly wave of covid contagions

24 mins ago TN
Beach in Thepha District, Songkhla

Life guard and 10-year old girl die in seas off Songkhla province

39 mins ago TN
Thai Highway Police, Nissan Navara At Phanom Sarakham Highway Police Box. Chachoengsao province

Royal Thai Police Eying Changing Traffic Police Uniforms to Look More Friendly

56 mins ago TN
A pickup truck driving on a road in Wichit, Phuket

Drunk drivers in Thailand may face stiffer penalties

9 hours ago TN
Toyota ambulance in Thailand

New Year holiday traffic accidents claim 146 lives so far

9 hours ago TN