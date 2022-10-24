Dad, mum die saving their kids from drowning in Phatthalung









PHATTHALUNG: A man and his wife drowned after going into the water to save their daughter and son from drowning at a dyke in Khao Chai Son district of this southern province on Sunday.

Pol Lt Col Klao Polnui, a Khao Chai Son police chief investigator, said the incident occurred at about 5pm at the dyke across a stream near Moo 3 village in tambon Khuan Khanun.

