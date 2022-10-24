October 24, 2022

Bang Sue Grand Station touted as 5G Smart Station

8 hours ago TN
Bang Sue Grand Station in Chatuchak, Bangkok

Bang Sue Grand Station in Chatuchak, Bangkok. Photo: Poonpun2016. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The new central railway station in Bangkok has become the first of its kind in Thailand and Southeast Asia to offer full 5G connectivity. The government says it plans to provide broader 5G coverage at transport stations and other facilities to help improve services and promote equitable access to this technology.

The State Railway of Thailand and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society have announced 5G coverage at Krungthep Apiwat Station, also known as Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok, in a campaign to transform this station into an intelligent transportation hub.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand



