November 10, 2022

Bangkok road closures for APEC leaders’ motorcade protection drills

Numerous roads in Bangkok will be closed late afternoon today (Thursday) and tomorrow as the Metropolitan Police and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs conduct a second drill for APEC leaders’ motorcade police escorts, in preparation for the APEC Summit in Bangkok next week.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Traisoranakul said that the closures are necessary and the public are advised to avoid the affected roads during the drill periods, from 4.30pm to 8pm today and from 9pm tonight to 3am tomorrow morning.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



