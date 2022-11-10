November 10, 2022

Bangkok Taxi Fare to Rise

13 hours ago TN
Colorful pink taxi and public bus in Bangkok

Colorful pink taxi and public bus in Bangkok. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr.




BANGKOK, Nov 10 (TNA) – The Transport Ministry approved a fare rise for 80,000 taxis in Bangkok. The fare will start at 35 baht for small taxis and 40 baht for big ones and then climb up depending on traveled distances.

The approval happened after about 200 taxi drivers rallied at the ministry Wednesday morning. Later representatives from four associations of taxi drivers discussed the matter with Wirat Pimpanit, advisor to the transport minister, and Chirute Visalachitra, director-general of the Land Transport Department.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



