Cousin of Chinese Man Suspected of Hiring Men to Rob Her Own Relative, Say Pattaya Police

Police officers believed that the Chinese men, who broke into the house of a Chinese man in Pattaya and unsuccessfully forced him to give them 10 million baht, had been hired by the Chinese man’s own cousin, originally reported as his sister, who was supposedly abducted.

Chinese tourists urged to file complaint over alleged extortion in Pattaya

On July 18th, 2024, a key witness, Mr. Aun (full name withheld upon request), a 30-year-old van driver, came forward to the Nongprue Police Station to report that he had been hired by four Chinese nationals to transport them from a Pattaya hotel to Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

