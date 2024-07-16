Chinese tourists urged to file complaint over alleged extortion in Pattaya

A senior police officer has urged Chinese tourists who were allegedly abducted and extorted money last week by a group of men to come forward and file a complaint to facilitate a police investigation.

Body found in Chachoengsao may be that of missing Chinese woman

He was referring to media reports that a group of men claiming to be policemen forced a rented car with two Chinese tourists to stop for a search. The tourists were allegedly taken to a house and demanded to pay 700,000 baht in exchange for their freedom.

