Iranian Man and His Thai Wife Found Murdered in Pattaya Restaurant

A 64-year-old Iranian restaurant owner and his Thai wife were found murdered at their restaurant in Pattaya on the afternoon of July 16th, 2024.

Iranian Man Arrested in Pattaya for an 8 Year Overstay

At 12:06 PM today, Pol. Col. Navin Thirawit, Chief of the Pattaya Police Station, received a report of the discovery of two murder victims at the Banoo Restaurant, located in South Pattaya, Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province. The victims were the owners of the restaurant. The police immediately coordinated with the forensic team to investigate the scene.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!