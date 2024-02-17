Pakistani Arrested in Phuket for Using Thai ID Card

A wanted Pakistani man was arrested in Phuket for using a Thai Identification card.

Four Pakistanis, one Italian and one Russian arrested by Thai immigration police in 3 cases

The Royal Phuket Immigration told the Phuket Express on Friday (February 16th) that they arrested Mr. JAFFAR (alias), 31, Pakistani national. He was arrested in front of a house on the Surin Road in Talad Yai, Phuket Town.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!