Pakistani Arrested in Phuket for Using Thai ID Card

A wanted Pakistani man was arrested in Phuket for using a Thai Identification card.

Four Pakistanis, one Italian and one Russian arrested by Thai immigration police in 3 cases

The Royal Phuket Immigration told the Phuket Express on Friday (February 16th) that they arrested Mr. JAFFAR (alias), 31, Pakistani national. He was arrested in front of a house on the Surin Road in Talad Yai, Phuket Town.

