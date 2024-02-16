Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny dies in Siberian prison

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalni, a critic of the Putin government, died suddenly on Friday in the Arctic Siberian prison where he had been serving his sentence since last December, prison services said.

“Necessary resuscitation procedures were performed on him, but to no avail. The convict’s death was confirmed by emergency doctors. The causes of death are being established,” the official statement on the death of 47-year-old Navalny, who was admitted to prison, said.

According to the prison service, the politician reportedly died after “feeling unwell after a walk and losing consciousness”. The ambulance arrived at the prison where he was serving his sentence and tried to rehabilitate him without success.

Yesterday Navalny looked to be fine during a court hearing where he spoke via video link from his penal colony pic.twitter.com/e8HoAnWsQB — Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) February 16, 2024

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has communicated that it has no information about the causes of death, as announced Friday the spokesman of the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov, minutes after the news about the death of the politician.

“Doctors have to clarify it,” Peskov said, quoted by the TASS agency, after the prison services confirmed the death of the well-known oppositionist.

Navalni was serving time in a prison nicknamed “The Polar Wolf” and officially called the IK-3 Penal Colony. It is located north of the Arctic Circle in Siberia and was part of the penal system known as the gulag, the forced labor camps to which the Soviet regime sent political opponents and common prisoners.

