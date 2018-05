The former deputy superintendent of the Special Branch Bureau linked to extortion at a cosmetics market was released on bail on Sunday and immediately threatened to sue all his accusers.

The Criminal Court approved a bail request for Pol Lt Col Santhana Prayoonrat and required a 300,000 baht deposit in cash. The outspoken officer was forbidden to leave the country or tamper with evidence. He was required to report to the court on July 2.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS