Tensions Rise ahead of US Embassy Opening in Al-Quds

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – A US delegation has flown to Israel amid rising tensions ahead of planned protests against the controversial move of the American embassy to Jerusalem (al-Quds) and rallies calling for the Palestinians’ right of return to the homes from which they were expelled from in 1948.

Several US officials, joined by President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband and senior adviser Jared Kushner, will attend the opening on Monday, which coincides with the 70th anniversary of Israel’s founding.

Trump announced last December that Washington formally recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and would move its embassy there from Tel Aviv, breaking with decades of US policy.

