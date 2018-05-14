Punks Arrested For Insulting Junta Leaders at Concert

BANGKOK — Ten punk rock musicians were arrested Saturday for singing songs deemed insulting to the leaders of the ruling military junta.

Four members of The Blood Soaked Street Of Social Decay and six other punk rockers were taken into custody Saturday after singing songs berating Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha and Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan at Almost Four Years, You Motherfucker, a punk music event to commemorate four years of military rule. They also set an image of Prayuth aflame.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English