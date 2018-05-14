Monday, May 14, 2018
Home > Bangkok > Punks Arrested For Insulting Junta Leaders at Concert

Punks Arrested For Insulting Junta Leaders at Concert

A concert in Bangkok, Thailand
TN Bangkok 0

BANGKOK — Ten punk rock musicians were arrested Saturday for singing songs deemed insulting to the leaders of the ruling military junta.

Four members of The Blood Soaked Street Of Social Decay and six other punk rockers were taken into custody Saturday after singing songs berating Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha and Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan at Almost Four Years, You Motherfucker, a punk music event to commemorate four years of military rule. They also set an image of Prayuth aflame.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Suthep to reveal photo of mask-man during Bangkok May crackdown in the debate

Elephant Building in Chatuchak, Bangkok

BMA to dismantle Ratchayothin flyover in next 10 days

Breaking News

Pathum Thani urgently repairing damaged dykes, ruptures threaten Bangkok suburb

Leave a Reply