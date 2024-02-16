Man discovers he filmed the first waves of the tsunami that killed thousands in Thailand in 2004

A man named Julian Hadden has viralized a video on YouTube of a Thai beach where, in 2004, a tsunami caused a large number of deaths and missing people. The video was taken a few minutes before the catastrophe that left hundreds of inhabitants without homes or communication in the wake of this natural disaster.

Khao Lak and Tsunami Memorial Park in Ban Nam Khem

This short video showed Julian walking along the beach in Koh Ngai Island, located in Thailand, without knowing what was going to happen an hour later in the place. However, the omen was felt when the camera focused on the sea and the waves were increasingly aggressive and dangerous, to the point that they crossed the edge of the shore and forced those present to take out their belongings to avoid getting wet.

With the idea of enjoying a vacation in one of the most famous tourist spots on the Asian continent, the protagonist of this video and his friend never knew that, hours before that moment, an earthquake of magnitude 9.1 had exploded under the ocean at 8 a.m. The consequences were felt: for 10 minutes, the water took over the scene and released such energy that could be assimilated to an atomic bomb. Hours later, the consequences were felt: for 10 minutes, water took over the scene and released such energy that it could be likened to an atomic bomb.

Indonesia, Bangladesh, India, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Thailand were the worst affected by the movement of the water caused by the tsunami, which left 227,899 tourists and locals dead and approximately 1.7 million others homeless or hospitalized by the strong impact.

Video courtesy of Julian Hadden / Youtube

Another element that contributed to the issue and began to generate a general state of confusion on the beach was how a boat began to approach the mainland, which provoked desperate cries from the locals to abandon the boat and take shelter.

After setting up camp and removing objects close to the sea such as chairs, blankets and personal belongings, Julian explained, years later, that this natural disaster generated tremendous chaos in the Thai population and the surrounding islands and that his life, like that of his friend, was saved by a miracle as they were able to be evacuated.

The video became one of the most viewed videos on YouTube with 11 million views, an atypical figure for this type of content. As a result, comments were not long in coming and other users wondered how he got through this pressing and unusual situation.

Tsunami Memorial Events Held in Andaman Coastal Provinces

The video uploaded by Julian Hadden to YouTube is proof of how a natural disaster can strike suddenly. The footage shows the moments leading up to the devastating tsunami that struck off the coast of Thailand in 2004.

-Thailand News (TN)

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!