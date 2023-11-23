Four Pakistanis, one Italian and one Russian arrested by Thai immigration police in 3 cases

Six foreign nationals – four Pakistanis, one Italian and one Russian – were arrested in three separate cases during the past week, Immigration Bureau deputy commissioner Pol Maj Gen Pantana Nuchanart said at a press conference on Thursday.

Pakistani Suspect in Murder of Hans Peter Mack Arrested in Kanchanaburi

In the first case, four Pakistani men – Ammad Hussain, 31, Muhammade Yaseen, 49, Shakeel Liaqat, 33, and Irfan Hussain, 28 – were arrested in a raid on an apartment in Khlong Chan area of Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district.

