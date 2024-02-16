16-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped by Pattaya Ride-Sharing Driver

Na Jomtien police have arrested a 39-year-old Bolt driver for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl.

Police accused of rape, extortion of woman drug suspect in Rangsit

The suspect, Mr. Pramuan (last name withheld), 39, was arrested on Thursday, February 15th, on sexual assault charges against a child.

The arrest follows a complaint filed on February 14th by the victim, identified under the pseudonym “E,” who accused Pramuan, a driver who worked for a ride-sharing application named Bolt, of forcing her into his residence and sexually assaulting her.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!