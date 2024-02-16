16-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped by Pattaya Ride-Sharing Driver

Na Jomtien police have arrested a 39-year-old Bolt driver for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl.

The suspect, Mr. Pramuan (last name withheld), 39, was arrested on Thursday, February 15th, on sexual assault charges against a child.

The arrest follows a complaint filed on February 14th by the victim, identified under the pseudonym “E,” who accused Pramuan, a driver who worked for a ride-sharing application named Bolt, of forcing her into his residence and sexually assaulting her.

By Aim Tanakorn
The Pattaya News

