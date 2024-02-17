Thailand Hosts Historic Buddha Relics Exhibition

The Grand Palace and Sanam Luang
Estimated read time 1 min read

BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand has become the temporary home for the sacred relics of the Buddha and his disciples Sariputta and Moggallana, brought from India. This historic occasion brings auspiciousness to the lives and families of the faithful who come to pay homage.

Wat Chalong Temple (Wat Chaithararam) in Phuket

The relics will be enshrined across various locations in the country, starting from February 24 to March 3 at the Sanam Luang ceremonial ground. The relics will then be displayed at Ho Kham Luang Royal Pavilion in the Royal Park Ratchapruek, Chiang Mai, from March 5-8, followed by Wat Maha Wanaram in Ubon Ratchathani from March 10-13, and finally at Wat Maha That Wachiramongkol in Krabi from March 15-18.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

