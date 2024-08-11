Ayutthaya rice farmers to sue RID if water is drained into their rice field

Rice farmers in Sena district of Ayutthaya province are threatening to sue the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) for compensation, if the department drains excess water into their rice fields before September 15th, flooding their unharvested crops.

El Niño could reduce Thailand’s rice output by up to 6 percent this year

The farmers say that they will raise their concerns directly with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin during a mobile cabinet meeting in Ayutthaya.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!