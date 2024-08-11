Thai police warn of fake government websites

A police spokesman has warned the public to be cautious about fake government websites and urged them to report them.

Pol Maj Gen Siriwat Deepor, deputy spokesman, said on Sunday the Royal Thai Police had found that more fraudsters were creating web addresses with the “.go.th” domain extension typically used by government agencies to trick people into thinking they are authentic.

