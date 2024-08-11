Thailand braces for heavy rains and rough seas

On August 10th, 2024, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a 7-day weather forecast, warning that Thailand is bracing for heavy rains and rough seas. This forecast indicates that several regions across the country, particularly in the north, northeast, and along the southern coast, could face significant weather challenges, including heavy rain and potential flooding.

The increased rainfall is anticipated due to a combination of factors, including the monsoon trough, which is expected to lie across the northern and northeastern parts of Thailand, and the strong southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. These conditions will likely lead to scattered to widespread thunderstorms and heavy rain in many areas.

In addition to the rainfall, the TMD also warned of rough seas, particularly in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand. Wave heights in these areas could reach 2-4 meters, especially during thunderstorms. Small boats were advised to stay ashore during this period, and caution was urged for larger vessels.

The TMD’s forecast emphasizes the importance of preparedness for those living in affected regions, particularly in low-lying and coastal areas where the risk of flooding and strong waves is higher. Residents and travelers are encouraged to stay updated on weather reports and follow any advisories issued by local authorities.

