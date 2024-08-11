Thailand celebrates 92nd birthday anniversary of HM Queen Sirikit

Thailand celebrates the 92nd birthday anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, on August 12, 2024. Queen Sirikit, born on August 12, 1932, is revered as the “Mother of the Nation” and holds a significant place in the hearts of the Thai people. Her birthday is also observed as Mother’s Day in Thailand, reflecting her maternal role and contributions to the nation.

The celebrations are marked by various events across the country, including religious ceremonies, cultural performances, and public gatherings. Government buildings, homes, and streets were adorned with flags, flowers, and portraits of the Queen Mother. Many Thais participated in acts of charity, a tradition that honors the Queen Mother’s lifelong dedication to philanthropy and social welfare.

The royal family participates in these celebrations, and the day is a public holiday, allowing the entire nation to honor her legacy. Queen Sirikit is also recognized for her work in promoting Thai arts and crafts, particularly through the SUPPORT Foundation, which she founded to preserve traditional Thai culture and improve the livelihoods of rural communities.

The anniversary is a time for the people of Thailand to express their deep respect and affection for Queen Sirikit and to reflect on her enduring contributions to the country.

-Thailand News (TN)

