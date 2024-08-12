Aggressive Street Vendor Harasses Non-Buyers at Pattaya Beach

Residents in Pattaya are urging authorities to take action after a street vendor reportedly harassed beachgoers who declined to purchase his goods at Pattaya and Jomtien beaches.

Hundreds of street vendors on Na Jomtien Beach protest against new vendor-free zone measure

On August 10th, 2024, local reporters received a complaint from tourists at Pattaya and Jomtien beaches, along with a video showing a confrontation with a Thai, male street vendor.

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News

