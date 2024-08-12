Drunk Icelandic man hurt in brawl with Pattaya taxi driver

CHON BURI: A very drunk Icelandic man has been injured after allegedly harassing and getting into a fight with his Bolt driver in North Pattaya on Saturday night.

Icelander Returns To Thailand To Thank People Who Saved His Life 9 Years Ago

Muang Pattaya police and paramedics were called to Soi Chalermphrakiat 19 in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district, where they found an Iceland national in his 50s or 60s and identified only as Paul. He had suffered a head wound and had blood on his face. At the scene police also found Nipon Thepmanee, 52, a Thai police volunteer from Muang Pattaya police station who also sustained a head wound and Jamsawai Jamsuwan, 43, a driver from ride-hailing service Bolt.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!