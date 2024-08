AYUTTHAYA, Aug 9 (TNA) – A gas explosion occurred at a shipyard in Ayutthaya, killing two people and leaving three others injured.

The incident occurred at the Chatchonlatarnrungsawat shipyard in Bag Sai district approximately 1:50 PM today.

Those who were injured have been transported to a nearby hospital.

TNA

