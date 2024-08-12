Paluru, Su-ngai Padi District in Narathiwat

Thai Insurgents turn to rental vehicles as car bombs

Southern insurgents have turned to the use of rented, instead of stolen cars for the construction of car bombs, according to Lt-Gen Santi Sakuntanark, commander of the southern-based Fourth Army Region on Friday.

Bombings in Pattani Prompt Heightened Security Measures

He disclosed that the vehicle used as a car bomb, which was detonated yesterday on the access road to a fishing pier in Pattani’s Mueang district, was rented from a man in Bang Pla Ma district of Suphan Buri, with a Songkhla license plate.

