El Niño could reduce Thailand’s rice output by up to 6 percent this year

TN June 4, 2023 0
Rainbow from a rice field in Phrae Province

Rainbow from a rice field in Phrae Province. Photo: Dominic Rivard / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




Thailand’s rice output this year may drop by as much as 6%, to between 25.1 and 25.6 million tonnes, due to the impacts of the El Niño weather phenomenon, according to a forecast by the Kasikorn Research Centre (KRC).

Factories Producing Fake Thai Jasmine Rice in China Shut Down

KRC predicts that total rice production this year will be between 32.7 and 33.2 million tonnes, when combined with about 7.6 million tonnes from the second crop, which will be enough for domestic consumption and exports, which are expected to see an increase from last year.

