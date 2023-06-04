Move Foward floats lifting booze ban on Buddhist holidays

June 4, 2023
In Vesak day or Buddhist days, there is a ceremony called in Thai "Wien Tien" which Buddhist will hold their candle lights and walk around the temple or other Buddhist places 3 rounds praying and make a wish.

In Thailand, where Vesak Day is known as Visakha Buja Day, Buddhists usually make merit by going to temples. Photo: Leelaryonkul.




Key figures in the election-winning Move Forward Party (MFP) have voiced their opposition to the government’s ban on alcohol sales on important Buddhism-related holidays, saying it limits freedom.

Vesak Day Ceremony in Thailand to Attract Thousands of Monks

MFP executive Amarat Chokpamitkul used social media to express her opposition to the ban on Saturday, Vesak Day, which commemorates the Buddha’s birth, enlightenment and death.

