Factories Producing Fake Thai Jasmine Rice in China Shut Down









BANGKOK, March 17 (TNA) – Three factories, producing counterfeit Thai jasmine (Hom Mali) rice in China were shut down as Thai authories will intensify public relations campaing to promote Thai jasmine rice certificate mark on the packages of Thai genuine jasmine rice among Chinese consumers.

Deputy director-general of foreign trade department Manatsanith Jirawat said those factories used rice grown in China and added food additives to make it smell likeThai jasmine rice.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

