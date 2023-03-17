Factories Producing Fake Thai Jasmine Rice in China Shut Down

March 17, 2023 TN
Thai Jasmine rice.

Thai Jasmine rice. Photo: Miansari66.




BANGKOK, March 17 (TNA) – Three factories, producing counterfeit Thai jasmine (Hom Mali) rice in China were shut down as Thai authories will intensify public relations campaing to promote Thai jasmine rice certificate mark on the packages of Thai genuine jasmine rice among Chinese consumers.

Deputy director-general of foreign trade department Manatsanith Jirawat said those factories used rice grown in China and added food additives to make it smell likeThai jasmine rice.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Mugin-5 Pro 5000mm VTOL Chinese drone.

Ukraine shoots down Chinese-made armed drone allegedly fired by Russia

March 16, 2023 TN
28-year-old Hong Kong model Abby Choi

DNA test confirms that remains found belong to Abby Choi, the model murdered in Hong Kong

March 6, 2023 TN
Flag of China

China raises military spending, calls on army to ‘boost combat readiness’

March 5, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

ATM machines of different Thai banks at Siam Paragon, Bangkok

Law Targetting Mule Bank Accounts Officially Goes Into Effect in Thailand

March 17, 2023 TN
Thai Jasmine rice.

Factories Producing Fake Thai Jasmine Rice in China Shut Down

March 17, 2023 TN
Parliament, meeting at the National Legislative Assembly

Tearful senator Upakit Pacharirangkun denies drug allegations

March 17, 2023 TN
Thai police road checkpoint in Chiang Rai

Thailand to encourage owners of illegal guns to register without punishment

March 17, 2023 TN
Bangkok Airways Airbus A319 at Koh Samui Airport

Koh Samui Businesses Call for More Flights to the Island

March 17, 2023 TN