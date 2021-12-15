Thai Hom Mali Rice Is World Champion for 2nd Consecutive Year









NONTHABURI, Dec 15 (TNA) – Thailand’s fragrant rice known as Hom Mali is the champion in the World’s Best Rice Award for the second consecutive year as the commerce minister expects Thailand to export 6 million tons of rice this year.

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said that Hom Mali rice won the World’s Best Rice Award 2021 which marked its 13th anniversary. American rice traders organized the annual contest in Dubai on Dec 7-9 and it drew 11 rice entries from the United States, China, India, Vietnam, Myanmar and Thailand.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





