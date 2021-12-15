December 15, 2021

Thai Hom Mali Rice Is World Champion for 2nd Consecutive Year

48 mins ago TN
Rice farmers in Mae Wang, Chiang Mai

Rice farmers in Mae Wang, Chiang Mai Province. Photo: Takeaway.




NONTHABURI, Dec 15 (TNA) – Thailand’s fragrant rice known as Hom Mali is the champion in the World’s Best Rice Award for the second consecutive year as the commerce minister expects Thailand to export 6 million tons of rice this year.

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said that Hom Mali rice won the World’s Best Rice Award 2021 which marked its 13th anniversary. American rice traders organized the annual contest in Dubai on Dec 7-9 and it drew 11 rice entries from the United States, China, India, Vietnam, Myanmar and Thailand.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

