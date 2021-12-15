Cabinet waives toll fees on motorways no. 7 and 9 for New Year’s weekend









BANGKOK (NNT) – Toll fees are being waived for drivers who will be using motorways no. 7 and no. 9 on December 30 this year and on January 1-3, 2022 to facilitate convenience for motorists during the New Year’s period.

Prime Minister’s Office deputy spokesperson Trisulee Trisaranakul said the Cabinet has approved, in principle, the draft of a ministerial regulation exempting users from toll fees on motorways no. 7 and no. 9 – also known as the Outer Ring Road – from December 30 to January 3. The sections on motorway no. 9 where tolls will be waived include the Bang Pa-in to Bang Phli stretch and Phra Padaeng-Bang Khae stretch. The fee waiver for both motorways will be in effect from 1 minute past midnight on December 30 to the end of January 3.

