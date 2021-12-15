December 15, 2021

Cabinet waives toll fees on motorways no. 7 and 9 for New Year’s weekend

58 mins ago TN
Motorway entrance to Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok

Motorway entrance to Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. Photo: jo sau / flickr.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Toll fees are being waived for drivers who will be using motorways no. 7 and no. 9 on December 30 this year and on January 1-3, 2022 to facilitate convenience for motorists during the New Year’s period.

Prime Minister’s Office deputy spokesperson Trisulee Trisaranakul said the Cabinet has approved, in principle, the draft of a ministerial regulation exempting users from toll fees on motorways no. 7 and no. 9 – also known as the Outer Ring Road – from December 30 to January 3. The sections on motorway no. 9 where tolls will be waived include the Bang Pa-in to Bang Phli stretch and Phra Padaeng-Bang Khae stretch. The fee waiver for both motorways will be in effect from 1 minute past midnight on December 30 to the end of January 3.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





