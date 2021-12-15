December 15, 2021

Female Thai Student Assaulted, Robbed in New York

1 hour ago TN
NYPD police car in New York

NYPD police car in New York. Photo: Krokodyl.




BANGKOK, Dec 15 (TNA) – A female Thai student was assaulted, molested and robbed at a subway station in New York. A complaint was filed about a month ago but there was no progress in police investigation.

The Facebook page, Drama-addict, received the complaint from a close friend of the female Thai student in the United States that she was assaulted, punched, thrown, robbed and molested. The attacker was not arrested although she had filed her complaint with local police about a month ago.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

The new Thailand's parliament under construction in Bangkok. It is called Sappaya-Sapasathan

Thai parliament votes down bills aimed at rescinding junta’s post-coup orders

2 mins ago TN
Ambulance at Maha Rat Road, Bangkok

Well-known Thai hunger striker Chalard Worachat dies of heart attack

21 mins ago TN
Rice farmers in Mae Wang, Chiang Mai

Thai Hom Mali Rice Is World Champion for 2nd Consecutive Year

49 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

The new Thailand's parliament under construction in Bangkok. It is called Sappaya-Sapasathan

Thai parliament votes down bills aimed at rescinding junta’s post-coup orders

2 mins ago TN
Songkhla Sea Port

Headless body found on Songkhla beach

12 mins ago TN
Betong checkpoint in Yala

Prayut Visits Southern Border Provinces

15 mins ago TN
Ambulance at Maha Rat Road, Bangkok

Well-known Thai hunger striker Chalard Worachat dies of heart attack

21 mins ago TN
Rice farmers in Mae Wang, Chiang Mai

Thai Hom Mali Rice Is World Champion for 2nd Consecutive Year

49 mins ago TN