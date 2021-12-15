Female Thai Student Assaulted, Robbed in New York









BANGKOK, Dec 15 (TNA) – A female Thai student was assaulted, molested and robbed at a subway station in New York. A complaint was filed about a month ago but there was no progress in police investigation.

The Facebook page, Drama-addict, received the complaint from a close friend of the female Thai student in the United States that she was assaulted, punched, thrown, robbed and molested. The attacker was not arrested although she had filed her complaint with local police about a month ago.

