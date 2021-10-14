Five killed, two injured in bow and arrow attack by Muslim convert in Norway
At least five people have died and two others have been injured Wednesday by the attack provoked by a man armed with a bow and arrows in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg (southwest of Oslo), said the police of the Nordic country. The dead are four women and a man between 50 and 70 years old.
The assailant has been arrested and has admitted the facts. The authorities have reported that it is a Muslim convert 37-year-old Danish citizen who resided in the city of Kongsberg.
The police already had a record of this individual, who after converting to Islam was on a list of people at risk of radicalization. It has also transpired that the detainee had been a user of the Norwegian health service on several occasions, so he could be suffering from some kind of illness, possibly of a mental nature.
Norwegian police have confirmed that the assailant used weapons other than a bow and arrow. The attack started, according to eyewitnesses, from inside a car. “We believe that it is only that person who committed the acts. It is natural to analyze whether it is a terrorist act. It is still too early to say anything,” said the police chief of the southwestern district.
Norwegian police received a tip-off at 18.13 local time (23.13 ICT) that a man armed with a bow and arrows was moving through the center of Kongsberg, and he was arrested at 18.47 local time after a “confrontation” took place.
“It’s a tragedy, it’s horrible. You don’t think something like this could happen in Kongsberg,” said Kari Anne Sand, mayor of this town of about 28,000 people.
