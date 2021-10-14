  • October 14, 2021
  1. Home
  2. South
  3. Public Health Minister…

Public Health Minister Anutin Visits Far South to Solve COVID outbreaks

Public Health Minister Anutin Visits Far South to Solve COVID outbreaks

Betong District in Yala, Southern Thailand. Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล.




BANGKOK, Oct 14 (TNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was scheduled to visit four southern border provinces to discuss efforts to contain fast COVID-19 outbreaks in the region.

Natchanon Srikorkuea, deputy spokesman of Mr Anutin’s Bhumjaithai Party, said Mr. Anutin would visit Songkhla, Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat provinces on Oct 14-15 to discuss solutions, lay down policies and inspect COVID-19 outbreaks.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Quarantine being lifted for travellers from five countries from Nov 1
News

Quarantine being lifted for travellers from five...

October 14, 2021
FTI Backs Government’s Plan to Reopen Country for Vaccinated Tourists
News

FTI Backs Government’s Plan to Reopen Country...

October 14, 2021
Sixth suspected insurgent killed in Narathiwat peat swamp
South

Sixth suspected insurgent killed in Narathiwat peat...

October 13, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.