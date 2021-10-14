Public Health Minister Anutin Visits Far South to Solve COVID outbreaks









BANGKOK, Oct 14 (TNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was scheduled to visit four southern border provinces to discuss efforts to contain fast COVID-19 outbreaks in the region.

Natchanon Srikorkuea, deputy spokesman of Mr Anutin’s Bhumjaithai Party, said Mr. Anutin would visit Songkhla, Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat provinces on Oct 14-15 to discuss solutions, lay down policies and inspect COVID-19 outbreaks.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA





