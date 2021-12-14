Maya Bay to reopen on New Year’s Day with restrictions









Picturesque Maya Bay in Thailand’s southern province of Krabi will reopen to visitors on New Year’s Day, 2022, but with strict conditions attached, including no swimming in the bay and the number of visitors at one time will be limited to no more than 375.

Asst. Prof. Dr. Thon Thamrongnawasawat, vice dean of the Faculty of Fisheries at Kasetsart University and a well-known marine scientist, said in his Facebook post today (Tuesday) that the national parks committee, chaired by the director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, approved the reopening of the bay, which has been closed for three years and a half, after coral reefs and environment in the area sustained heavy damage from excessive tourism activities.

By Thai PBS World

