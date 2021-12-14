More Omicron Cases Likely in January
BANGKOK, Dec 14 (TNA) – The Public Health Ministry expects the country to record more Omicron cases in the middle of January.
Dr. Somsak Akksilp, director-general of the ministry’s Department of Medical Services, said that as Omicron cases were spreading overseas and Britain recorded a fatality caused by the new COVID-19 variant, he thought that Thailand would have more Omicron cases after New Year, possibly in the middle of January.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!