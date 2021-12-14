December 14, 2021

More Omicron Cases Likely in January

22 mins ago TN
People wearing masks on MRT train in Bangkok during COVID-19 pandemic

People wearing masks on MRT train in Bangkok during COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Prachatai / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




BANGKOK, Dec 14 (TNA) – The Public Health Ministry expects the country to record more Omicron cases in the middle of January.

Dr. Somsak Akksilp, director-general of the ministry’s Department of Medical Services, said that as Omicron cases were spreading overseas and Britain recorded a fatality caused by the new COVID-19 variant, he thought that Thailand would have more Omicron cases after New Year, possibly in the middle of January.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha in a meeting to follow up and consider ways to provide assistance to people and entrepreneurs affected by COVID-19 In both economic and social aspects

Cabinet suspends controversial Chana industrial project, protesters see move as ‘buying time’

1 hour ago TN
Ferry in Koh Chang, Thailand

No more maximum COVID-19 control zones

1 day ago TN
Sniffer Dogs Mobile Unit for COVID-19 screening

Eight Omicron cases confirmed in Thailand so far, three others await confirmation

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

People wearing masks on MRT train in Bangkok during COVID-19 pandemic

More Omicron Cases Likely in January

22 mins ago TN
Phuket night market

Thai military intervenes over woman tourist in Phuket confronted over parking

27 mins ago TN
Elephant in Thailand

61-year-old man arrested for killing pregnant wild elephant in Chonburi, claims self-defense

38 mins ago TN
Foreigners taking a taxi in Bangkok

15 mostly undocumented African ‘tourists’ arrested for reportedly illegally gathering and drinking in Bangkok

44 mins ago TN
Future Park, and Saraburi Road signs on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road (Highway 31), Pathum Thani

Illegal COVID-19 lab raided in Pathum Thani

49 mins ago TN