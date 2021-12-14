Thai military intervenes over woman tourist in Phuket confronted over parking
PHUKET: ISCO Region 4, the military oversight organisation for all of Southern Thailand, has intervened over a Thai woman tourist arriving at a restaurant in Phuket to enjoy a meal with friends being confronted and intimidated by a drunk parking attendant.
The issue arose after the tourist posted a video on social media yesterday (Dec 13) showing the parking attendant, Cherdchai “Chai” Chatsom, 45, confronting her over where she was allowed to park as a customer of a restaurant near Laem Hin Pier, as the adjoining parking area is for a private boat company.
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News