61-year-old man arrested for killing pregnant wild elephant in Chonburi, claims self-defense
A 61-year-old Thai man has been arrested for killing a pregnant wild elephant in the Bor Thong district.
The Bor Thong police reported that the wild elephant was found dead on Saturday (December 11th) near a canal near the Sala Kaew Temple in the Pluang Thong sub-district. The area is outside a wildlife sanctuary. The elephant was heavily pregnant.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By GoongNang(GN)
The Pattaya News