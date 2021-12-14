December 14, 2021

61-year-old man arrested for killing pregnant wild elephant in Chonburi, claims self-defense

38 mins ago TN
Elephant in Thailand

Wild elephant in Thailand. Photo: R. M. Calamar.




A 61-year-old Thai man has been arrested for killing a pregnant wild elephant in the Bor Thong district.

The Bor Thong police reported that the wild elephant was found dead on Saturday (December 11th) near a canal near the Sala Kaew Temple in the Pluang Thong sub-district. The area is outside a wildlife sanctuary. The elephant was heavily pregnant.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By GoongNang(GN)
The Pattaya News

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

View of Bang Saen in Chonburi

Police in Bang Saen continue raids on venues selling alcohol

1 week ago TN
Ferries and boats on Bali Hai Pier, Pattaya

Female Russian tourist seriously injured after being attacked and robbed at Bali Hai Pier

2 weeks ago TN
Pattaya Beach at night

Entertainment venue in Banglamung raided for allegedly breaking COVID-19 rules

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

People wearing masks on MRT train in Bangkok during COVID-19 pandemic

More Omicron Cases Likely in January

21 mins ago TN
Phuket night market

Thai military intervenes over woman tourist in Phuket confronted over parking

27 mins ago TN
Elephant in Thailand

61-year-old man arrested for killing pregnant wild elephant in Chonburi, claims self-defense

38 mins ago TN
Foreigners taking a taxi in Bangkok

15 mostly undocumented African ‘tourists’ arrested for reportedly illegally gathering and drinking in Bangkok

43 mins ago TN
Future Park, and Saraburi Road signs on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road (Highway 31), Pathum Thani

Illegal COVID-19 lab raided in Pathum Thani

49 mins ago TN