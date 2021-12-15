December 14, 2021

15 mostly undocumented African ‘tourists’ arrested for reportedly illegally gathering and drinking in Bangkok

47 mins ago TN
Foreigners taking a taxi in Bangkok

Africans taking a taxi in Bangkok. Photo: Andreas Lehner / flickr.




A group of African and Thai alleged partygoers was arrested in Bangkok in the early hours of Monday, December 13th, after reportedly gathering and drinking alcoholic beverages, violating the Bangkok Communicable Disease orders.

Immigration Police arrived at the Nakhon Bar in Bangkok in the Ramkamhang area for inspection around 1:45 AM. following reports that the place had allegedly organized an illegal gathering and served alcohol drinks to customers. Legally speaking, all bars, pubs, and nightclubs are still closed nationally (officially, anyways), and only qualified restaurants can serve alcohol until 11:00 PM in Bangkok. The rules on alcohol differ from province to province in Thailand currently due to national Covid-19 measures, notes TPN media.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Nop Meechukhun
TPNNational

