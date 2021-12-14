Illegal COVID-19 lab raided in Pathum Thani
Police arrested two women for allegedly operating an illegal laboratory for Covid-19 tests in Pathum Thani province.
Pol Maj Gen Anant Nanasombat, commander of the Consumer Protection Police Division, said police arrested the women, identified only as Wasita and Pornnapa, at D Lab Inter Group clinic in tambon Ban Krasaeng of Muang district on Monday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST
