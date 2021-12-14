December 14, 2021

Illegal COVID-19 lab raided in Pathum Thani

1 hour ago TN
Future Park, and Saraburi Road signs on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road (Highway 31), Pathum Thani

Future Park, and Saraburi Road signs on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road (Highway 31), Pathum Thani. Photo: Olga Ozik / Pixabay.




Police arrested two women for allegedly operating an illegal laboratory for Covid-19 tests in Pathum Thani province.

Pol Maj Gen Anant Nanasombat, commander of the Consumer Protection Police Division, said police arrested the women, identified only as Wasita and Pornnapa, at D Lab Inter Group clinic in tambon Ban Krasaeng of Muang district on Monday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Foreigners taking a taxi in Bangkok

15 mostly undocumented African ‘tourists’ arrested for reportedly illegally gathering and drinking in Bangkok

57 mins ago TN
Thai traffic officer in Chinatown

Warning of excessive PM2.5 dust in and around Bangkok on December 15th-18th

3 days ago TN
Buses in Lumpini, Bangkok

Man charged with plastic-bag murder of his mother in Bangkok

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

People wearing masks on MRT train in Bangkok during COVID-19 pandemic

More Omicron Cases Likely in January

35 mins ago TN
Phuket night market

Thai military intervenes over woman tourist in Phuket confronted over parking

40 mins ago TN
Elephant in Thailand

61-year-old man arrested for killing pregnant wild elephant in Chonburi, claims self-defense

51 mins ago TN
Foreigners taking a taxi in Bangkok

15 mostly undocumented African ‘tourists’ arrested for reportedly illegally gathering and drinking in Bangkok

57 mins ago TN
Future Park, and Saraburi Road signs on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road (Highway 31), Pathum Thani

Illegal COVID-19 lab raided in Pathum Thani

1 hour ago TN