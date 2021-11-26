Photographer charged with rape of beauty contestant in Pathum Thani
A photographer has been arrested in Pathum Thani for the alleged rape of a beauty pageant contestant and is also accused of sexually assaulting other contestants.
Police commandoes stopped his car and took Thanawat Wisetnarakul, 38, into custody on Khlong Ha Road in Khlong Luang district on Thursday afternoon, Pol Maj Gen Phumin Phumphanmuang, special operations commander, said on Friday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST
