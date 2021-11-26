November 26, 2021

Photographer charged with rape of beauty contestant in Pathum Thani

28 mins ago TN
Expressway in Pathum Thani province

Expressway in Pathum Thani province. Photo: David Rubin / flickr.




A photographer has been arrested in Pathum Thani for the alleged rape of a beauty pageant contestant and is also accused of sexually assaulting other contestants.

Police commandoes stopped his car and took Thanawat Wisetnarakul, 38, into custody on Khlong Ha Road in Khlong Luang district on Thursday afternoon, Pol Maj Gen Phumin Phumphanmuang, special operations commander, said on Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

CentralWorld shopping center in Bangkok

Eateries Defy Booze Control at Well-known Shopping Center In Pathumwan

23 hours ago TN
COVID-19 Case Investigation in Thailand

More COVID infections found in Bangkok after woman drops dead in alley

2 days ago TN
Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV

Chinese loan shark busted in Bangkok after raking in B40m

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Immigration forms at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Easier Entry for Foreign Tourists Mulled for Country Reopening

4 mins ago TN
Patong Night Market in Phuket

Thailand’s night-time curfew to end from December 1 as government lays out reopening plans

18 mins ago TN
Assorted pills

Thailand inks Molnupiravir deal

22 mins ago TN
Expressway in Pathum Thani province

Photographer charged with rape of beauty contestant in Pathum Thani

28 mins ago TN
This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus

WHO to Hold Emergency Meeting Over New COVID-19 Strain

32 mins ago TN