Thailand inks Molnupiravir deal
BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand has finalized the procurement deal for Molnupiravir pills, placing an order for 50,000 courses. Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration is expected to receive documents to authorize this new COVID-19 drug next week, following an expected approval of this medicine by the U.S. FDA.
The Ministry of Public Health has officially signed a supply agreement for Merck’s Molnupiravir pills for COVID-19 treatment with an authorized importer, for a total of 2 million pills or 50,000 courses.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul said Thailand aims to gain access to effective COVID-19 treatment as quickly as possible.
