November 26, 2021

Thailand inks Molnupiravir deal

20 mins ago TN
Assorted pills

Assorted pills. Photo: ParentingPatch.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand has finalized the procurement deal for Molnupiravir pills, placing an order for 50,000 courses. Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration is expected to receive documents to authorize this new COVID-19 drug next week, following an expected approval of this medicine by the U.S. FDA.

The Ministry of Public Health has officially signed a supply agreement for Merck’s Molnupiravir pills for COVID-19 treatment with an authorized importer, for a total of 2 million pills or 50,000 courses.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul said Thailand aims to gain access to effective COVID-19 treatment as quickly as possible.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

