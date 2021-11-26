November 26, 2021

Thailand’s night-time curfew to end from December 1 as government lays out reopening plans

Patong Night Market in Phuket

Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) decided today (Friday) to extend the country’s State of Emergency until January 31st and to remove the COVID-19 “dark red” zone status, spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin told the media after the CCSA meeting.

With the removal of the “dark red” category, he said the night time curfew will be scrapped nationwide.

For pubs, bars and karaoke bars, he said that the CCSA’s previous order, to extend their closure until January 16th, remains in place, but they may be allowed to reopen sooner if the situation improves, said Dr. Taweesin.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

