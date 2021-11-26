WHO to Hold Emergency Meeting Over New COVID-19 Strain

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Image: CDC via AP.









Researchers previously warned that the B.1.1.529 strain, has an “extremely high” number of mutations in the spike protein and may be resistant to antibodies that can fight other versions of the virus.

WHO experts to hold a technical meeting in Geneva on Friday to address a new strain of COVID-19, spokesman Christian Lindmeier told Sputnik.

“[The] WHO is closely monitoring the recently reported variant B.1.1.529. So far under 100 sequences have been reported. Early analysis shows that this variant has a large number of mutations that require and will undergo further study… WHO is convening a meeting of the TAG-VE [Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution] today to better understand the timeline for studies that are underway and to determine if this variant should be designated as a variant of interest or variant of concern”, Lindmeier said.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

