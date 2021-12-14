Train Service through Pattani Resumes after Bombing









BANGKOK, Dec 14 (TNA) – The State Railway of Thailand said it resumed train service through Pattani after a bombing of a commuter train in the southern border province of Pattani on Monday afternoon.

SRT’s PR director Ekarat Sri-arayanpong said the bombing with an improvised explosive device at the Ban Nikhom train station at 12.25pm partly damaged Train No. 452 (Sungai Kolok-Nakhon Si Thammarat) and slightly injured its driver, its engineer and a passenger.

