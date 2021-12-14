December 14, 2021

Train Service through Pattani Resumes after Bombing

State Railway of Thailand's Alsthom ALD 4301 diesel electric locomotive

State Railway of Thailand's Alsthom ALD 4301 diesel electric locomotive. Photo: SChirapant.




BANGKOK, Dec 14 (TNA) – The State Railway of Thailand said it resumed train service through Pattani after a bombing of a commuter train in the southern border province of Pattani on Monday afternoon.

SRT’s PR director Ekarat Sri-arayanpong said the bombing with an improvised explosive device at the Ban Nikhom train station at 12.25pm partly damaged Train No. 452 (Sungai Kolok-Nakhon Si Thammarat) and slightly injured its driver, its engineer and a passenger.

