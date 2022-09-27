September 27, 2022

September 30 Rallies Don’t Worry Police Chief

BANGKOK, Sept 26 (TNA) – National police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk said he had no concern about rallies planned on Sept 30 when the Constitutional Court will rule on the prime ministerial tenure of Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Pol Gen Suwat said organizers of the demonstrations already announced their planned activities and police would be able to ensure order as they did in every previous rally.

