September 26, 2022

Nong Samo Hospital in Pattaya reveals at least one million people a year get bitten by dogs in Thailand

Nong Samo Hospital in Pong held a seminar on rabies after statistics showed that at least one million people a year got bitten by dogs in Thailand.

The seminar was organized yesterday, September 25th, following several rabies cases in the Pattaya area and concerns that people may not know what to do when they got bitten by animals.

