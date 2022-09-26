September 26, 2022

Three foreign tourists rescued after getting stuck in a rip current near Patong Beach

13 hours ago TN
View of Patong Beach in Phuket

View of Patong Beach in Phuket. Photo: William Cho / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




Three female foreign tourists have been rescued after getting stuck in a rip current near Patong Beach at night.

The Patong Lifeguards reported last night (September 23rd) that at about 8:00 P.M. three female foreign tourists were seen calling for help in the sea near Patong Beach. It was very lucky that there were some jet-ski operators and lifeguards who were still at the Beach at this time. The three foreign tourists were safely taken back to the beach by a jet-ski.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



View of Patong Beach in Phuket

