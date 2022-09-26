Pheu Thai win at Roi Et polls fuels party’s landslide hopes









Pheu Thai Party leaders are buoyed for a big win in the coming general election after a decisive victory in Sunday’s provincial government election in Roi Et – a month after a landslide triumph in Kalasin.

Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew said on Monday that the party’s win in the election for chief of the provincial administration organisation (PAO) was a clear message that voters wanted a change in national leadership.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Aekarach Sattaburuth

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





