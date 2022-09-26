September 26, 2022

Pheu Thai win at Roi Et polls fuels party’s landslide hopes

14 hours ago TN
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. Photo: @ingshin21 / Instagram.




Pheu Thai Party leaders are buoyed for a big win in the coming general election after a decisive victory in Sunday’s provincial government election in Roi Et – a month after a landslide triumph in Kalasin.

Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew said on Monday that the party’s win in the election for chief of the provincial administration organisation (PAO) was a clear message that voters wanted a change in national leadership.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Aekarach Sattaburuth
BANGKOK POST



