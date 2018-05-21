Monday, May 21, 2018
Four Years After Coup, Thailand’s Path to Democracy Remains Uncertain: Analysts

Soldiers at Chiang Mai's Thaphae Gate during the 2014 coup
Thai junta leaders are tightening relationships with supporters of the Shinawatra family in a bid to retain power through elections expected next year, analysts and rights activists said as Thailand approaches a fifth year under military rule with no firm date for polls in sight.

On May 22, 2014, then-Army Chief Gen. Prayuth Chan-o-cha overthrew the government of Yingluck Shinawatra. He dissolved parliament, detained political leaders and imposed a curfew while promising to bring Thailand back to democracy within 18 months.

But four years later, Prayuth has yet to provide a concrete timeframe for a general election, although the 64-year-old leader has announced plans for a vote in February 2019.

“We see the attempts to form connections with local influential people in some constituencies with cozy welcoming,” said Thitipol Pakdeewanich, a political science lecturer at Ubon Ratchathani University. “It is an old trick to make sure that the military’s status quo remains intact after we have a civilian government following the planned elections.”

Thitipol was referring to Prayuth’s recent trips to rural northeastern provinces, including Buriram, a known electoral bailiwick of the Shinawatras.

But Prayuth, at a news briefing Tuesday after his provincial visit, rejected insinuations that he was courting support from voters.

“What is wrong with visiting constituencies? I have never recruited anyone,” he said.

